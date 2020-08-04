Hidalgo County reports another 26 deaths 'due to COVID-19 complications,' 398 more people test positive
Hidalgo County on Monday announced that another 26 people had died "due to COVID-19 complications" and 398 people had tested positive for the virus.
Since the pandemic started, 17,751 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.
Of them, 12,083 have recovered. Another 4,986 people remain sick — either in isolation or in local hospitals. And 682 people have died.
“My deepest condolences to the friends and families who have lost a loved one today,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “COVID-19 is still very present in Hidalgo County. If you or someone you care for are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19, take preventative steps to avoid getting sick. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid close contact with people who are sick, washing your hands often and wearing a facial covering.”
