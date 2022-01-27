Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 463 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 463 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the eight people who died, seven were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 30s from Edinburg.

The 463 new cases include 123 confirmed cases, 338 probable cases and two suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 94 12-19 83 20s 97 30s 53 40s 53 50s 41 60s 21 70+ 21 Total: 463

The county also reported 462 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, which include 415 adults and 47 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 98 of them are in intensive care units. They include 97 adults and one child.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 60 new staff infections and 374 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 2,918 staff members and 10,423 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 130,248 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,600 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 349 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, health officials believe that number may be higher.

