Hidalgo County reports eighth coronavirus-related death, 10 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported another coronavirus-related death on Saturday.

According to the county's news release, the patient who died is identified as a Mission man in his 50s with underlying medical conditions, becoming the county’s eighth reported death.

Officials also announced 10 more Hidalgo County residents tested positive for the virus. The total of known positive cases in the county now stands at 387.

The new cases involved four residents from Alamo, a woman in her 30s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Weslaco, a man in his 20s from Hidalgo, a man in his 40s from Mission, a woman from San Juan in her 70s and a man from Mercedes in his 70s.

There were no patients cleared and released from isolation on Saturday, according to the county news release. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Hidalgo County is 218.

Officials say 15 people are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units.