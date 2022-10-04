Hidalgo County reports new monkeypox case, bringing total to 8

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported an additional case of monkeypox on Monday, bringing the total amount of cases in the county to eight.

Hidalgo County health officials say that based on the client's self-reported information, travel may have been involved.

Last week, the county reported seven cases in the county.

In partnership with Westbrook Clinics and the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department, 500 people have received an initial dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

Officials say the count has enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 1,250 people.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, lymphadenopathy, chills and exhaustion followed by a rash within one to three days after the appearance of a fever.

