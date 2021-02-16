x

Hidalgo County reports nine coronavirus-related deaths, 600 positive cases

By: KRGV Digital Staff

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 600 cases of COVID-19. 

Five men and four women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release. The youngest was a woman in her 40s from Mercedes.

Since the pandemic began, 2,558 people have died as a result of the virus and 71,592 people have tested positive. 

