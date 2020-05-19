Hidalgo County reports nine more coronavirus cases, three more released from isolation

Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday that nine more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases in the county is now 457.

Seven of the new patients are in their 20s or younger, according to a news release from the county. The new cases involved five Weslaco residents and individuals from Donna, Edinburg, Alton and Mission.

Three more people were also released from isolation on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who recovered to 257.

Fourteen people remain hospitalized, including three who are in intensive care units. According to the news release, 527 tests of pending results.