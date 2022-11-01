Hidalgo County reports ninth case of monkeypox
Hidalgo County reported the ninth case of monkeypox in the county on Monday.
The county previously reported the eighth case of monkeypox on Oct. 3.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, lymphadenopathy, chills and exhaustion followed by a rash within one to three days after the appearance of a fever.
