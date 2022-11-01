Hidalgo County reports ninth case of monkeypox

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported the ninth case of monkeypox in the county on Monday.

The county previously reported the eighth case of monkeypox on Oct. 3.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, lymphadenopathy, chills and exhaustion followed by a rash within one to three days after the appearance of a fever.

