x

Hidalgo County reports ninth case of monkeypox

5 hours 57 minutes ago Tuesday, November 01 2022 Nov 1, 2022 November 01, 2022 10:42 AM November 01, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported the ninth case of monkeypox in the county on Monday

The county previously reported the eighth case of monkeypox on Oct. 3.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, lymphadenopathy, chills and exhaustion followed by a rash within one to three days after the appearance of a fever.

For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days