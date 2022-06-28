Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 1,318 cases of COVID-19

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Facebook page

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 1,318 cases of COIVD-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The report covers the three-day period of Friday, June 24 through Monday, June 27.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 227 12-19 137 20s 211 30s 203 40s 176 50s 153 60s 102 70+ 109 Total: 1,518

The county also reported that 77 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 56 adults and 21 children.

Of the 77 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 are in intensive care units. They include seven adults and three children.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, no new staff members and students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,925 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 2,341 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.