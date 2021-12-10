Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 110 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 110 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The deceased individual was a vaccinated man in his 70s from San Juan, the report stated.
The 128 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|34
|12-19
|15
|20s
|10
|30s
|14
|40s
|16
|50s
|7
|60s
|6
|70+
|8
|Total:
|110
A total of 62 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 59 adult patients and three pediatric patients.
Of the 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 are in intensive care units. They include 22 adults and one pediatric patient.
Across Hidalgo County school districts, 34 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 824 staff members and 4,318 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.
Since the pandemic began, 121,112 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,508 county residents have died due to the virus.
There are currently 816 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
