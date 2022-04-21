Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 32 cases of COVID-19

Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 32 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s from Edinburg died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 13 12-19 5 20s 5 30s 3 40s 3 50s 1 60s 1 70+ 1 Total: 32

The county also reported that 39 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 35 adults and four children.

Of the 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19, ten adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and four students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 199,169 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,898 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 214 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.