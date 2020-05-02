Hidalgo County reports only one new coronavirus case

Officials in Hidalgo County announced one new coronavirus case, the lowest the county has reported in a single day since around five weeks ago.

The new patient was identified as a Pharr man in his 40s, according to a county news release. The added case brings the total number of confirmed cases to 340.

“While this indeed is encouraging news, we cannot let our guards down,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “The disease is still out there and still spreading. The safest place for everyone is at home and away from crowds.”

Of the total number of people who testing positive for the virus, 196 have reportedly been released from isolation. Twelve patients are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care.

As of Saturday night, officials say 3,887 people in Hidalgo County have been tested and 120 are pending results.