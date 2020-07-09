Hidalgo County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,274

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced on Thursday that 1,274 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus — the highest reported in a single day since March 21. He also reported 10 more virus-related deaths.

There are now 7,334 confirmed cases in Hidalgo County and 113 deaths related to COVID-19.

During a Facebook Live briefing on the Hidalgo County page, officials called on the public to take responsibility for their actions, especially those who know they are infected.

Eddie Olivarez, the chief administrative officer for Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, said there are currently 741 being hospitalized, including 194 under intensive care.

Olivarez stressed if someone in a household is infected, the entire family needs to do their best to stay home and don’t partaken in any unnecessary outings.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, said medical professionals are also being impacted by the virus. He himself tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29. He mentioned Lori Guerrero, a nurse at McAllen Medical Center, died due to the virus.

“We are now having 15-17 people die every day and we expect for that to continue,” said Dr. Melendez.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres reminded the public about the face covering mandate issued last week and of social gatherings not to exceed 10 people. She mentioned law enforcement can intervene any outdoor gatherings not approved by city mayors or county judge.

“Law enforcement may enforce trespassing laws and remove violators at the request of a business establishment or other property owner,” stated Torres.

The first violation will come with a warning, but each subsequent will result in a fine up to $250.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez and Sheriff Eddie Guerra spoke on the “criminal consequences” people ordered to stay home can face.

Watch the full Facebook Live briefing below.