Hidalgo County reports single day high record of 49 coronavirus-related deaths, 339 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 49 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus, the highest number reported in a single day in the county.

Also 339 additional residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 13,126.

The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 367.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, a total of 5,473 people have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.

There are currently 7,286 known active cases in the county. 1,080 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 257 in intensive care units in Hidalgo county.

