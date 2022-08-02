Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 1,283 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 1,283 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Out of the three people who died, one was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a four-day period from July 29 through August 1.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 218 12-19 119 20s 202 30s 168 40s 169 50s 122 60s 128 70+ 157 Total: 1,283

The county also reported that 113 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 98 adults and 15 children.

Out of the 113 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 27 people are in intensive care units. They include 24 adults and three children.

Since the pandemic began, 220,942 people have tested positive.

There are currently 2,618 reported active cases in the county.