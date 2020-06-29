Hidalgo County reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 248 additional cases

Hidalgo County confirmed on Monday three more deaths related to the coronavirus and an additional 248 cases. There are now 3,542 people in the county who have tested positive for the virus.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the patients who died are a Weslaco man in his 30s, a man from McAllen in his 70s and a McAllen woman in her 80s.

Of the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 1,095 have been released from isolation.

There are currently 257 patients under hospitalization, including 18 in intensive care units, according to the news release.

Hidalgo County says there are currently 2,412 known active cases and 3,879 people waiting for test results.