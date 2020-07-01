Hidalgo County reports three more virus-related deaths, 270 more cases

Hidalgo County confirmed on Wednesday three more deaths related to the coronavirus and 270 more people testing positive. The number of people who have died due to the virus is now 49.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the patients who died are identified as a McAllen man in his 40s, a man from San Juan in his 50s and a Mission man in his 70s. All three reportedly had underlying conditions.

The additional cases announced bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 4,252.

Of the total number of people who tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County, 1,177 have been released from isolation, according to the news release. There are currently 301 patients under hospitalization, including 27 being treated in intensive care units.

Currently, there are 3,026 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 3,427 people waiting on results.