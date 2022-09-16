Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 387 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 387 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Two women in their 70s or older from Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the women was not vaccinated, according to the report.
The report covers a two-day period from Sept. 13 through Sept. 15.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|63
|12-19
|84
|20s
|52
|30s
|35
|40s
|42
|50s
|36
|60s
|38
|70+
|37
|Total:
|387
The county also reported 70 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 52 adults and 18 children.
Of the 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 people are in intensive care units, including eight adults and two children.
Across school districts in Hidalgo County, 79 staff members and 360 students tested positive for the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 3,993 people have died due to the virus in the county and 231,662 people have tested positive.
There are currently 1,318 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
