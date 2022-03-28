Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 59 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 59 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 60s and a man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. Neither were vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 5 12-19 3 20s 12 30s 8 40s 11 50s 9 60s 6 70+ 5 Total: 59

The county also reported 44 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 42 adults and two children.

Of the 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and 24 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 196,934 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,881 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 384 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.