Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, both unvaccinated

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 42 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the two deaths, both people were unvaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include a man in his 40s from Weslaco and a woman in her 60s from Edinburg.

The 42 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 13 12-19 3 20s 3 30s 6 40s 4 50s 0 60s 5 70+ 8 Total: 42

A total of 57 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 52 adult patients and five pediatric patients.

Of the 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units, including 20 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 11 staff members and 63 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 747 staff members and 3,946 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,786 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,489 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 510 active cases in the county.

RELATED COVERAGE: