Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 16 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 16 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 4 12-19 3 20s 3 30s 1 40s 3 50s 1 60s 1 70+ 0 Total: 16

The county also reported 50 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 42 adults and eight children.

Of the 55 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 patients are in intensive care units, including 11 adults and one child.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and five students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 197,563 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,887 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 324 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.