Hidalgo County residents urged to self-report results of at home COVID-19 tests

Hidalgo County's health authority says taking at-home COVID-19 tests aren’t reporting their results, and he’s worried.

"The biggest negative impact in the county is that people are not reporting,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. “If people reported positives and negatives, that would be a negligible effect. However, on the positive impact of it, it allows people to understand how to quarantine, when to quarantine, and how to seek treatment."

County leaders are worried about slowing the spread, and preventing future waves. Residents are urged to call the county health department at 956-383-6221 to share their results.

