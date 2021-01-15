Hidalgo County schedules second community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mission

Hidalgo County health officials and the La Joya Independent School District have partnered up to host a second COVID-19 community vaccine clinic on Thursday.

Covid-19 vaccinations will be administered at the Juarez Lincoln High School located at 7801 West Mile 7 Road in Mission, starting at 8 a.m.

1,000 coronavirus vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to healthcare workers, people over the age of 65 and those with certain medical conditions.

For more information on the community clinic and to print the required registration form visit the Hidalgo County website at www.hidalgo county.us.

