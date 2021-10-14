Hidalgo County school mask mandate to expire Friday
Hidalgo County's school mask mandate is set to expire on Friday, Oct. 15.
Dr. Ivan Melendez, the county's health authority, issued the mask order in August. Nine weeks later, the rules may be changing.
The county will announce the mandate's future on Thursday, months after students, parents, school staffers, and visitors have been required to mask up on campus property, regardless of vaccination status.
RELATED: https://www.krgv.com/news/covid-hospitalizations-declining-in-hidalgo-county
