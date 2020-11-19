Hidalgo County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County reported Wednesday that nine residents had died due to coronavirus complications and 681 more people tested positive for the virus — this has been the highest number of cases since the summer months.

"The last 2 days have been pretty crazy the numbers that are coming out, 426 on Monday, 681 today and those are some pretty high numbers," Pharr Deputy Emergency Manager Daniel Ramirez said.

Update: In a recent news release Thursday, Hidalgo County reported seven more coronavirus-related deaths and 679 new cases.

In the last two days, over 1,300 cases have been reported in Hidalgo County.

