Hidalgo County sheriff released from hospital, still recovering from COVID-19

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra, who spent the past three weeks struggling with COVID-19, was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving.

Guerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9. After he experienced a 103-degree fever and had problems breathing, Guerra went to DHR Health on Nov. 19.

“And that’s when they told me I had pneumonia and acute respiratory failure,” Guerra said.

Doctors treated Guerra with remdesivir, an antiviral drug, and convalescent plasma.

“I didn’t think it was going to knock me out as bad as it did,” Guerra said. “But, I tell you what, when I was there talking to the nurses, getting to know them, they’re here from all over the country. I can’t say enough about those people, what they’re having to go through and being away from their loved ones and caring for us. I just can’t say enough about those medical health professionals.”

After a week in the hospital, Guerra said he lost 20 pounds. Doctors released him on Thanksgiving.

“I want to thank everybody for all their prayers. I know there were a lot of people out there praying for me,” Guerra said. “I can’t tell you how many text messages I received.”

Guerra, who is still recovering from COVID-19, said he plans to return to work as soon as possible.

“I look forward to the day when I’ll be strong enough to get back in the saddle there at the Sheriff’s Office,” Guerra said.