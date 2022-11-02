Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputy charged with indecency of a child

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

A Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy was arraigned Wednesday morning at the Mission Municipal Court.

David Munoz, 35, was charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Munoz's bond was set at $100,000.

The sheriff's office said Monday it was notified that Mission police were investigating allegations of a deputy committing indecency with a child.

Mission police identified the deputy as Munoz. Mission police obtained an arrest warrant for Munoz, as well as a search warrant for his home.

Munoz was arrested and charged with indecency with a child, according to the news release. The sheriff's office placed Munoz on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The sheriff's office says Munoz started as a detention officer with the Sheriff's Office in 2016 and has served as a deputy sheriff since 2017. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the public’s confidence and trust. We will provide full cooperation to other Law Enforcement Agencies investigating any allegations of our employee’s misconduct. We will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to you, the citizens we serve."

Channel 5 is working to find out Munoz's status with the department.