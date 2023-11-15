Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office giving away turkey dinners
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office will be giving out free turkeys and sides at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office is teaming up with Walmart and other local businesses to give away 1,000 turkey dinners, that includes a frozen turkey and some sides.
"So this year we're doing things a little bit different. You're going to have to wait in line, grab a ticket and wait for your meal. But we're also going to have other festivities, we're going to have some vendors, some food available, some music. It's going to be like a small little turkey festival," Public Information Officer Enrique Longoria said.
The turkey dinner giveaway starts at 5 p.m. at 509 East Earling Road in San Juan.
Free turkey dinners will be handed out until supplies last.
