Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office hands out 500 free turkey dinners

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office handed out 500 free turkey dinners on Tuesday.

Deputies handed out 500 turkey dinners at Guerra's Event Center in Weslaco on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office will hand out more turkey dinners on Wednesday and Thursday:

> 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Endowment Center San Carlos, 107 Sunflower Road, Edinburg.

> 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Saint Ann's Church, 17109 Coconut Palm Drive, Peñitas.

