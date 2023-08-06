Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in nightclub shooting

Seven people were shot at El Antro Nightclub Sunday morning in Edinburg.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road at around 4:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies found a total of seven victims with gunshot wounds, according to the release.

All victims were transported to a local hospital. Five of the victims were in stable condition, but two female victims were in critical condition, according to the release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office managed to identify a male suspect through surveillance footage, according to the release.

The suspect was seen driving an older model Nissan with front-end damage to the driver's side quarter panel, according to the release.

"The hood appears to have been replaced and does not match the color of the car. The front driver’s side tire appears to be missing a hubcap," according to the release.

Investigators are urging anyone with any information in reference to the shooting or the suspect to call the sheriff's office at (956) 383-8114.

The investigation is ongoing.