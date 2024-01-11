Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly overnight shooting

A 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds at a home in rural Edinburg.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on the 5600 block of Wakita Drive. Deputies found an unresponsive man with mutliple gunshot wounds. Paramedics at the scene pronounced him dead.

The man was identified as Michael Daniel Areval from Edinburg. The sheriff's office said a local Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

Investigators with the sheriff's office continue to investigate and interviewing witnesses. They are urging anyone with any information to contacxt their office at 956-383-8114.