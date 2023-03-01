Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Edinburg that hospitalized a man last week.
Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of East Alamo and Trenton roads Thursday in reference to an adult male with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.
The gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Witnesses said they saw a red Chevy/GMC truck leaving the area at a high rate of speed at the time of the incident. Authorities were able to retrieve a photo of the truck from surveillance videos.
Authorities are urging anyone with any information to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
