Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Edinburg that hospitalized a man last week.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of East Alamo and Trenton roads Thursday in reference to an adult male with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said they saw a red Chevy/GMC truck leaving the area at a high rate of speed at the time of the incident. Authorities were able to retrieve a photo of the truck from surveillance videos.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.