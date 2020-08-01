Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigation underway after two people were shot

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 caller right before Saturday noon reporting he had been shot and was traveling south on FM 493 from Mile 16 North.

Officials found the passenger had died and the driver was transported to a hospital. They were located on Mile 12 1/2 North and FM 493.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the driver didn’t appear to have life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Guerra added they’re currently investigating a second crime scene related to the incident.

If anyone has information contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or if you want to remain anonymous contact the Crime Stoppers line at 956-668-8477.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Our reporter John Paul Barajas was live at the scene on Mile 12 1/2 North and FM 493.

Our reporter John Paul Barajas was live at the second scene currently being investigated by Hidalgo County's Sheriff Office.