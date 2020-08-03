Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office releases name of 51-year-old man who died in weekend shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office released new details Monday about a fatal shooting.

Deputies found Francisco Javier Guzman-Galindo, 51, of Pharr dead after a shooting on Saturday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. A 35-year-old man who survived the shooting is recovering at a local hospital.

At 11:42 a.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mile 16 North and Farm-to-Market Road 493, according to the news release.

Deputies found a vehicle near the intersection of Mile 12 1/2 North and Farm-to-Market Road 493.

The passenger, Guzman-Galindo, was dead, according to the news release. The driver, a 35-year-old man, had been shot.

"The motive is unclear at this time, but the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is following up on multiple leads," according to the news release. "An update will be provide as the investigation develops."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Sheriff's Office at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS.