Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office releases photo of robbery suspect

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday to identify a person accused of robbing a convenience store.

At about 5:54 a.m. Sunday, a male wearing a white shirt, blue medical mask, beige shorts and dark-colored tennis shoes entered the Stripes convenience store at the intersection of 5 Mile Line and La Homa Road, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The male, who was armed with a knife, robbed the store.

At the time of the robbery, the male was wearing a white shirt with the word "Tommy" written across the chest area.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.