Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for man wanted for sexual abuse of a child

Investigators with Hidalgo County Sheriff are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

An arrest warrant was issued for 41-year-old Cesar Ramirez Pineda for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators say Pineda was last seen in Mission.

If anyone has seen Pineda or has any information, they are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's hotline at (956) 668-8477.