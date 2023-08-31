Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for man wanted for sexual abuse of a child
Investigators with Hidalgo County Sheriff are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a child.
An arrest warrant was issued for 41-year-old Cesar Ramirez Pineda for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Investigators say Pineda was last seen in Mission.
If anyone has seen Pineda or has any information, they are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's hotline at (956) 668-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Donna pool company owner sentenced to over 8 years in jail over...
-
Former Edinburg CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with a student
-
Mission police: Body found in home of person of interest linked to...
-
Valley Red Cross volunteers sent to Florida to assist in Hurricane Idalia...
-
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023