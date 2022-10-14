Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Sunday.
The sheriff's office says Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving his home in a 2010 grey Kia Soul near the Edinburg area.
Diaz is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Diaz's whereabouts is asked to call 956-383-8114.
