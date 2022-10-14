x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Friday, October 14 2022
By: Cassandra Garcia

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Sunday. 

The sheriff's office says Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving his home in a 2010 grey Kia Soul near the Edinburg area. 

Diaz is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information about Diaz's whereabouts is asked to call 956-383-8114. 

