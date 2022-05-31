Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway teen girl.



Ivy Cruz, 14, was last seen in Edinburg and officials believe she might be with a male subject by the name of Randy, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Cruz is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.



Those with any information about Cruz's whereabouts are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.