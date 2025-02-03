Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing Donna man

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Donna man.

Jose Luis Saldivar, 61, was last seen on Saturday at around 1 p.m. walking in the area of Mile 12.5 North Rd. and FM 493 Road, according to a news release.

Saldivar recently suffered a stroke which left him unable to communicate, and he has difficulty walking, the news release added.

Those with any information on Saldivar’s location are urged to contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.