Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office warning parents of house parties turned violent

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents to keep an eye on the kinds of parties their kids are going to, or possibly throwing.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they’ve seen too many teens hurt, or even killed, in these kinds of parties in the last year.

“This last year, we've seen an uptick in violent crime or violent offenses that have occurred at rave-type parties,” Sgt. Enrique Longoria said. “We've had several aggravated assaults that have occurred because of these rave parties, but the ones that we have grown very concerned about are the two homicides.”

The sheriff's office is currently investigating two separate cases where two teenagers died after “rave-type” party in Edinburg and San Juan.

READ MORE: Teen killed in shooting near Edinburg, investigation underway

According to Longoria, these unsupervised parties are usually held at an Airbnb or event center, with invitations sent via social media.

Hundreds of people are attracted to the parties, and no one is there to manage them. Longoria said this makes the parties dangerous.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg family searching for answers after daughter killed in San Juan shooting

“The lack of security, the lack of oversight — there's nothing there that can prevent something from escalating,” Longoria said.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging parents to talk to their kids to ask them what kind of gatherings they are going to, and encourage them to go to safer events.

Watch the video above for the full story.