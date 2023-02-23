Hidalgo County sheriff: Suspect killed in attempted kidnapping near Mercedes

One suspect was killed, and two others are in custody in connection with an attempted Thursday kidnapping near Mercedes, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a kidnapping report at the 6800 block of Vera Lane at around 3:30 a.m. One of the suspects was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he later died, Guerra said in a news release.

Two other suspects are in custody and a fourth suspect is on the run. Investigators are talking with the kidnapping victim and other witnesses to gather more information, Guerra said.

