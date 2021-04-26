x

Hidalgo County sheriff: Woman dies at Mission hospital, believed to be struck by vehicle

By: KRGV Digital Team
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died at a Mission hospital Sunday night.

The woman, who has not been identified, arrived at the hospital with "apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle," according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra. 

Life saving measures were unsuccessful, Guerra said. 

Investigators believe the woman's husband "struck her intentionally" after an argument. 

A homicide investigation is underway. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

