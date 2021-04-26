Hidalgo County sheriff: Woman dies at Mission hospital, believed to be struck by vehicle
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died at a Mission hospital Sunday night.
The woman, who has not been identified, arrived at the hospital with "apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle," according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Last night deputies responded to Mission Hospital where a female patient arrived with apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle. Life saving measures were unsuccessful. Investigators believe her husband struck her intentionally after a argument. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/h9RZ1yKz4m— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 26, 2021
Life saving measures were unsuccessful, Guerra said.
Investigators believe the woman's husband "struck her intentionally" after an argument.
A homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
