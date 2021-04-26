Hidalgo County sheriff: Woman dies at Mission hospital, believed to be struck by vehicle

Photo credit: MGN Online

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died at a Mission hospital Sunday night.

The woman, who has not been identified, arrived at the hospital with "apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle," according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Last night deputies responded to Mission Hospital where a female patient arrived with apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle. Life saving measures were unsuccessful. Investigators believe her husband struck her intentionally after a argument. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/h9RZ1yKz4m — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 26, 2021

Life saving measures were unsuccessful, Guerra said.

Investigators believe the woman's husband "struck her intentionally" after an argument.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.