Hidalgo County surpasses 4,000 virus tests, announces 9 more cases

Nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Hidalgo County, bringing its total up to 324 confirmed cases.

The new patients are identified as four Mission residents, two from Edinburg, a San Juan man in his 30s, an Alamo man in his 20s and a Weslaco man in his 70s, according to a county news release.

Officials also mentioned the county surpassed testing 4,000 individuals. A total of 4,072 people have now been tested for the virus, including 3,638 who tested negative and 110 pending.

As of Wednesday, the county says 15 patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care. Hidalgo County has also reported six virus-related deaths.