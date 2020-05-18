Hidalgo County surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 tests administered, announces eight more cases

Hidalgo County on Monday announced eight more residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 448.

Three people from Pharr, two from Alton, and individuals from Mission and McAllen, as well as a person only identified as being younger than 20 tested positive for COVID-19, according to a county news release.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez says the county surpasses the 7,000 mark for tests. A total of 7,203 residents in the county have been tested for the virus. He added 262 tests are pending.

Sixteen people are being hospitalized, including three who are in intensive care. A total of 254 have been released from isolation. Ten COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.