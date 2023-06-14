Hidalgo County tax offices temporarily change hours of operation for mandatory training

Hidalgo County tax offices will be making some temporary changes to their hours of operation over the next few days.

For Wednesday, the offices will be open from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, they will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m. On Friday they will be open from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 21 they will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The schedule changes are so employees can get mandatory training.