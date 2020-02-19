Hidalgo County to unveil new special response unit

EDINBURG - Hidalgo County will unveil a new special response unit at 10 a.m. Wednesday to better prepare for situations in which people don't want to leave their home to get help, such as flooding.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Director Jaime Longoria says they will be partnering with agencies like the Salvation Army to provide the fastest assistance to the community.

Inside the special response trailer there will be computer stations to help up to six individuals or families at the same time.

