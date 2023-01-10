Hidalgo health authority says fewer covid results reported

Data from the state shows recent hospitalizations. In just seven days, more than 50 people needed to go to Valley hospitals for COVID-19.

The most recent state data shows hospitalizations of 87 adults, two kids, and 19 ICU patients with COVID-19 between Dec. 27th and Jan. 3rd.

In just one week, 124 adults, 10 kids, and 26 ICU COVID-19 patients were admitted.

Data from Friday shows 109 hospitalizations, including 21 kids. One child and 17 adults were reported in the ICU.

The Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez believes there is a lack of COVID-19 testing, which causes two issues — people do not know they are infected, and they spread the virus to others, and the other issue is fewer confirmed cases.

Melendez says when people see fewer cases reported, they get the idea that covid is gone.

"When you see that 1,000 people have tested positive, what does that really mean?," Melendez said. "The majority of people are not really reporting, reports aren't being sent in, so this is a far cry from where we were three years ago, we are estimating on a routine level that 8 to 9 percent more people are actually turning positive."

Melendez estimates that when we see 1,000 new infections, eight times as many people are actually walking around with covid.