Hidalgo ISD principal arrested on charge of tampering with a witness, police say
A principal with the Hidalgo Independent School District was arrested Friday afternoon, police said.
Hidalgo Early College High School Principal Rafael Tinoco was taken into custody on campus at around 3:30 p.m., Hidalgo police Chief Romeo Rodriguez said.
According to Rodriguez, Tinoco was charged with tampering with a witness, and at least one more arrest is expected.
Court records show Tinoco's bond was set at $10,000.
A spokesperson for the district said they're cooperating with the investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo ISD principal arrested on charge of tampering with a witness, police...
-
Valley social workers recognized for accomplishments during the pandemic
-
New high speed internet provider online in the RGV
-
Edinburg residents express concern over oil rig drilling in residential area
-
Edinburg CISD police chief: Fake school threats impacting parents and students