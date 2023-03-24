Hidalgo ISD principal arrested on charge of tampering with a witness, police say

A principal with the Hidalgo Independent School District was arrested Friday afternoon, police said.

Hidalgo Early College High School Principal Rafael Tinoco was taken into custody on campus at around 3:30 p.m., Hidalgo police Chief Romeo Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, Tinoco was charged with tampering with a witness, and at least one more arrest is expected.

Court records show Tinoco's bond was set at $10,000.

A spokesperson for the district said they're cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.