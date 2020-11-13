High COVID infection rate and deaths in jails continue to rise
Jails and prisons across Texas are seeing an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks and fatalities.
During the summer Cameron and Willacy County jails had COVID-19 outbreaks in both employees and inmates.
Texas has the leading number of COVID-19 infections in jails and in across the country reaching over 1 million cases overall.
Watch the video for the full story.
