High COVID infection rate and deaths in jails continue to rise

8 hours 23 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 2:08 PM November 13, 2020 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Jails and prisons across Texas are seeing an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks and fatalities. 

During the summer Cameron and Willacy County jails had COVID-19 outbreaks in both employees and inmates. 

Texas has the leading number of COVID-19 infections in jails and in across the country reaching over 1 million cases overall. 

