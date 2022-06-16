High inflation could impact retirement funds

Inflation is the highest it's been in more than four decades at 8.6%.

Salvador Contreras, an economic professor at UTRGV, says this economic environment raises interest rates and slows down the economy.

"Because the stock market is down 20% from its peak, that means that your 401k, my 401k, most people's 401ks, are probably also down somewhere around that neighborhood," Contreras said.

The amount of money available for someone to retire is much lower now.

"It makes our ability to live through our retirement years just slightly more challenging than it otherwise would have been," Contreras said.

Contreras says people who are closer to retirement age will be more immediately impacted.

"Younger people have more time to put money into their retirement accounts, and they also have time to wait for evaluations to rebound," Contreras said. "But people who are getting ready to retire for example, then they're likely to face a much lower nest take."

With wages on the rise, Contreras says it makes more sense to postpone retirement.

"It might work in somebody's favor if you just to stay in the labor market longer given that there's high levels of inflation and wages are so good in this particular period of time," Contreras said.