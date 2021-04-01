x

High School Soccer - Boys and Girls Regional Quarterfinal Schedule

2 hours 21 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, March 31 2021 Mar 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 11:23 PM March 31, 2021 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

Boys Soccer – Regional Quarterfinal Playoffs

Thursday, April 1st

4A

Brownsville IDEA Riverview vs. Hidalgo – 7:30 pm at HEB Park

Pharr IDEA v. Corpus Christi London – 8:00 pm Cabaniss Field – Corpus Christi

Friday, April 2nd

5A

Brownsville Veterans vs. Valley View – 5pm at Tiger Stadium – Mercedes

Sharyland v. Brownsville Porter – 7pm at Tiger Stadium – Mercedes

 

Girls Soccer – Regional Quarterfinal Playoffs

Friday, April 2nd

6A

Donna North at Los Fresnos – 7pm

Edinburg Vela v. San Antonio Brennan – 5pm at Bill John Activity Center - Laredo

5A

Corpus Christi Veterans at McAllen High – 6pm

