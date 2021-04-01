High School Soccer - Boys and Girls Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
Boys Soccer – Regional Quarterfinal Playoffs
Thursday, April 1st
4A
Brownsville IDEA Riverview vs. Hidalgo – 7:30 pm at HEB Park
Pharr IDEA v. Corpus Christi London – 8:00 pm Cabaniss Field – Corpus Christi
Friday, April 2nd
5A
Brownsville Veterans vs. Valley View – 5pm at Tiger Stadium – Mercedes
Sharyland v. Brownsville Porter – 7pm at Tiger Stadium – Mercedes
Girls Soccer – Regional Quarterfinal Playoffs
Friday, April 2nd
6A
Donna North at Los Fresnos – 7pm
Edinburg Vela v. San Antonio Brennan – 5pm at Bill John Activity Center - Laredo
5A
Corpus Christi Veterans at McAllen High – 6pm
